PAUL RYAN MAKES HIS CASE: 'It Doesn't Have To Be This Way'

Mitt Romney has taken the stage on the USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Va., to introduce his running mate, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.



Romney launched immediately into his introduction of his new No. 2., saying that Ryan “works in Washington, but his beliefs remain firmly in Janesville, Wisconsin.”

“Paul Ryan has become an intellectual leader of the Republican party,” Romney said. “We offer solutions that are bold, specific, and achievable.”

Romney also assured Americans that a Romney-Ryan administration would

After expounding on Paul’s attributes, and promising a campaign based on “aspirations,” Romney turned to introduce his running mate. Except he slipped up, calling Ryan “the next President of the United States of America.”

Romney, embarrassed, told the audience that “I sometimes make mistakes — but I didn’t make a mistake with this guy.” Meanwhile, Ryan greeted the audience with an understated: “Hey.”

Ryan then struck a more serious note, making his case to voters.

“I hear some people say that this is just “the new normal,” Ryan said. “High unemployment, declining incomes and crushing debt is not a new normal. It’s the result of misguided policies. And next January, our economy will begin a comeback with the Romney Plan for a Stronger Middle Class that will lead to more jobs and more take home pay for working Americans.”

Then Ryan summed up what will be the central message of the new Romney-Ryan ticket. Here’s the crucial last paragraph of his speech, via the campaign transcript (emphasis added):

We are on an unsustainable path that is robbing America of our freedom and security. It doesn’t have to be this way.

The commitment Mitt Romney and I make to you is this:

We won’t duck the tough issues…we will lead!

We won’t blame others…we will take responsibility!

We won’t replace our founding principles…we will reapply them!

We will honour you, our fellow citizens, by giving you the right and opportunity to make the choice:

What kind of country do we want to have?

What kind of people do we want to be?

We can turn this thing around. Real solutions can be delivered. But, it will take leadership. And the courage to tell you the truth.

Mitt Romney is this kind of leader. I’m excited for what lies ahead and I’m thrilled to be a part of America’s Comeback Team. And together, we will unite America and get this done.

