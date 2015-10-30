Mitt Romney looked like a proud parent at Paul Ryan's big day

Like proud parents, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and his wife, Ann, appeared in Washington on Thursday to revel in the ascension of Paul Ryan, Romney’s former running mate, to the speakership.

As Ryan was sworn in as speaker, cameras broadcasting the speech showed the Romneys beaming and chatting with several of Ryan’s family members gathered in the upper section of the House chamber.

Romney said in the 2014 documentary, “Mitt,” that he grew close to Ryan during the 2012 presidential campaign.

Ryan was reportedly not Romney’s first choice to be his vice-presidential running mate, but the two have publicly expressed admiration for each other in the years since the 2012 race. Ryan said earlier this year that he would be dressing up as Romney for Halloween.

Romney reportedly encouraged Ryan to run for speaker, even though he said he hoped it wouldn’t affect his ability to eventually run for president. And earlier on Wednesday, Romney showered his former running mate with praise in a post on his Facebook page.

“Paul Ryan is taking on a task that is as critical as it is daunting,” Romney wrote.

“His lack of ego, respect for others, knowledge of government and unwavering character are exactly what is needed to restore balance to the federal government and to protect the rights and interests of our citizens.”

And the Romneys also got the first “speaker selfie” on Thursday:

So this happened pic.twitter.com/9XAcE1ZMMO

— Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) October 29, 2015

