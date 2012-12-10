The Look On Mitt Romney's Face The Moment Manny Pacquiao Got Knocked Out

Mitt and Ann Romney were sitting up front at the big bout between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez.



As guests of the Nevada Athletic Commission, Mitt visited Pacquiao before the fight in the dressing room to wish the boxer luck.

“Hello Manny. I ran for president. I lost,” he told Pacquiao.

Pacquiao went down when a thundering right hand from Marquez knocked him out cold. It was a dramatic, shocking moment, and the crowd went nuts.

Here was the look on Mitt’s face, via @BuzzFeedAndrew:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.