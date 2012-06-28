Mitt Romney Is Officially Freaked Out About Obama's Outsourcing Attacks

Photo: Getty

Politico’s Dylan Byers scoops that Mitt Romney’s campaign will meet with the Washington Post this afternoon to ask for a formal retraction of a June 21 story that suggested Bain Capital invested in firms that specialised in outsourcing American jobs.They’ll meet with executive editor Marcus Brauchli and other staffers at 2 p.m., Politico reported.



Romney’s side didn’t provide a comment to Politico, while the Washington Post said they were looking into the issue.

Here’s a rundown from the June 21 story:

In its examination of SEC filings, the Post found that Romney’s private equity firm Bain Capital was an early investor in firms that specialised in outsourcing. “Bain played several roles in helping these outsourcing companies, such as investing venture capital so they could grow and providing management and strategic business advice as they navigated this rapidly developing field,” wrote Tom Hamburger, the author of the article. (Romney campaign officials declined to comment on Bain’s record of investing in outsourcing firms under Romney.)

UPDATE, 11:30 p.m.:

Politico’s Byers reports that the Washington Post will not retract their June 21 story about Bain Capital’s outsourcing investments, despite requests from the Romney campaign.

According to Byers, officials from the campaign met with the Post’s executive editor Marcus Brauchli to ask for a retraction, but their request was rebuffed.

“We are very confident in our reporting,” a spokeswoman for the paper told Byers.

Byers also obtained a copy of the Romney campaign’s complaints against the paper. You can read it here.

