MITT ROMNEY: 'Without Romneycare, I don't think we would have Obamacare'

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R), the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, appeared to take partial credit for Obamacare on Friday.

The Boston Globe’s Taryn Luna quoted Romney praising the late Staples founder Thomas Stemberg for pushing him to expand healthcare reform in Massachusetts.

“Without Tom pushing it, I don’t think we would have had Romneycare,” Romney said of Stemberg, who died earlier in the day.

Romney added, “Without Romneycare, I don’t think we would have Obamacare. So, without Tom a lot of people wouldn’t have health insurance.”

Political observers widely found that to be an eyebrow-raising comment. During the 2012 election, Romney criticised President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare bill, which is one of the most reviled pieces of legislation among conservative activists.

But as Romney’s critics pointed out at the time, he pushed for a relatively similar healthcare overhaul in his state, including the controversial insurance mandate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.