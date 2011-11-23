WATCH: Romney's First Campaign Ad Tries To Pass Off McCain Quote As Obama

Mitt Romney is stepping up his campaign game with a new TV spot, which bypasses his Republican rivals and goes straight after Barack Obama with a general election-style message attacking the President for failed economic leadership.



The $134,000 New Hampshire ad buy is Romney’s first of the 2012 election season, and is scheduled to air today, just in time for Obama’s jobs speech in Manchester this afternoon.

But the ad’s misleading use of an Obama quote has Democrats crying foul, and now threatens to undermine Romney’s campaign message.

The ad uses footage from a 2008 campaign rally in New Hampshire, in which Obama mocked a John McCain aide for saying “If we keep talking about the economy, we’re going to lose.”

Conveniently, the Romney ad doesn’t mention McCain.

In an email last night, Obama’s reelection campaign denounced the ad as “deceitful and dishonest.” But the Romney camp is standing behind the spot, saying that they meant for the quote to show that Obama is doing exactly what he accused McCain of doing.

Watch the video below.

