MITT ROMNEY IS THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney is officially the Republican Party’s nominee for president, after New Jersey’s delegates put him over the 1,144 threshold. Romney’s nomination at the Republican National Convention came the brief disruption and chaos on the floor from Ron Paul supporters. The nomination process included some lively delegations, including Gov. Jan Brewer in Arizona and former Gov. Pete Wilson in California.



Iowa cast 22 votes for Ron Paul and just six for Mitt Romney. Maine cast 14 votes for Romney, and 10 for Paul.

After New Jersey delegates pledged, Romney passed the 1,144 threshold.

