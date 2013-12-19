Watch The Moment Mitt Romney Realises He Is Going To Lose The Election

Netflix is out with a trailer for its new Mitt Romney documentary — “MITT” — which provides a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look into some of the most important moments of his failed campaign.

The documentary gives an in-depth look at six years of Romney campaigns. It’s directed by Greg Whiteley, a longtime Romney family friend.

Here’s Romney checking his phone, the moment he realised he was going to lose the 2012 election to President Barack Obama:

“I just can’t believe you’re going to lose,” one of his sons says.

“Yeah … so, what do you think you say in a concession speech?” Romney says to a mostly silent room of family and advisers. “… By the way, does somebody have a number for the President?”

Also from the trailer, here’s Romney ironing a shirt that he’s already wearing:

The trailer also has some moments of candor, like when Romney jokes that he’s a “flipping Mormon.” His wife, Ann Romney, is shown saying that she would “never want to do this again.” And it shows Mitt lying on the floor of his plane, trying to get some sleep:

The documentary premiers Friday, Jan. 24, at 12:01 a.m. PT. Watch the full trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.