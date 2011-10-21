Actually, Mitt Romney Used To LOVE Rick Perry

With hostilities exploding between 2012 Republican rivals Rick Perry and Mitt Romney, we thought it was a good time to point out that, contrary to popular belief, their relationship has not always been like this.



In the wake of Perry and Romney’s explosive clash during this week’s debate, The Washington Post and The New York Times published stories today about the “longstanding tensions” between the two governors, which they attributed to their different upbringings and religion.

But this narrative appears to be mostly manufactured. In fact, just five short months ago, Romney was lavishing love on the Texas Governor, praising the jobs record he is now attacking.

In a visit to Arlington, Texas this May, Romney revved up the crowd by heaping compliments on Perry’s economic and conservative record:

“Here I am in Texas, I couldn’t be here without complimenting your great governor. The nation can learn a lot from a governor who says you know if you want to attract good jobs you’ve got to see taxes down, you’ve got to keep bureaucracy down, you’ve got to make education work for the kids, not just for the teacher’s unions, and he is pursuing an agenda which is pro-growth, it’s creating jobs in this state, the rest of the country could learn a lot of lessons from Gov. Rick Perry.”

After a little applause, he goes on:

“I wish President Obama would pay more attention to Gov. Perry…because the President seems to be following a different course.”

Interestingly, Romney didn’t seem to care back then that “nearly half of new jobs in Texas over the last four years went to illegal immigrants,” his current line of attack attack against Perry.

Video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t WMUR)

