Is Mitt Romney Losing The GOP Money Race?

Mitt Romney appears to be making a comeback in national polls, but it is not clear that his campaign fundraising has kept pace.



The Boston Globe reports that sources close to Romney’s campaign say the 2012 GOP contender will likely raise between $11 million and $13 million for the third quarter — significantly less than the $18.2 million he brought over the previous three months.

Romney’s fundraising pace is also behind that of his first presidential campaign — Romney raised $35 million in the first six months of his 2008 campaign, and looks likely to raise about $31 million over the same period this time around. That’s a bad sign for a candidate who has said he plans to raise $1 billion to beat President Obama next year.

Like most of the 2012 presidential candidates, Romney has stacked his schedule with fundraisers this week in a final push for cash before tomorrow’s deadline. But campaign aides say that while his resurgence after the last three debates has given him a boost, it hasn’t been enough to sway some big Republican donors — many of whom are waiting for another candidate, like Chris Christie, to get in the race.

It is possible that Romney’s aides are trying to lower expectations in anticipation of Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s fundraising totals. Romney’s senior advisor, Eric Fehrnstrom told MSNBC yesterday that he expects Perry will have a stronger quarter.

We won’t know for sure until the campaigns submit their totals to the FEC (the deadline is Oct. 15). But ultimately, these numbers may not matter much. Both Romney and Perry plan to raise the bulk of their cash through new Super PACS, technically independent fundraising groups that, unencumbered by federal contribution limits, can raise and spend unlimited cash to support the candidates.

