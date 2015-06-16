Mitt Romney: Look at how much money Hillary Clinton is making!

AP/Rick Bowmer 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney.

The Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, thinks former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a money problem.

Romney said Monday morning that Clinton’s personal wealth is set to become a campaign issue as the Democratic front-runner makes her own White House bid in 2016.

“Hillary Clinton is somebody who talks about how much money some people are making and how much less other people are making — but look at how much money she’s been making! ” Romney said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Romney, a former Bain Capital executive, faced withering attacks in 2012 over his personal fortune. Democrats also used his expensive purchases like a car elevator for his home to paint him as out of touch with the average American. He said Clinton should plan to get the same sort of criticism.

“What was sauce for sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Which is: I got beaten up on that sort of stuff [so] I think that Hillary Clinton has to expect the same treatment,” Romney said.

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, have also faced scrutiny over their sizable fortune. The two earned more than $US25 million in paid speeches since 2014 alone and Bill Clinton has reportedly racked up more than $US100 million overall in paid speeches since he left office in 2001.

In fact, Romney argued Hillary Clinton should be attacked even more than he was on the money issue because of her populist campaign message. Clinton officially kicked off her White House bid over the weekend and made economic inequality a core part of her platform — which Romney said makes her look like a hypocrite.

“How can she get up there and sell a populist message when she makes in one hour a multiple of what the average American will make in a year?” Romney asked. “I understand the challenge that she’s going to have. But I think making populism the centrepiece of her campaign makes her particularly vulnerable.”

Romney also suggested Clinton could be attacked on another issue he struggled with in 2012: authenticity. The former Massachusetts panned her kickoff rally performance by saying she didn’t look like she wanted to even be there.

“When you see her on the stage, or when she comes into a room full of people, she’s smiling with her mouth. But her eyes are saying, ‘Where’s my latte?'” he quipped. “It just doesn’t suggest she believes everything she’s saying.”

Watch his “Morning Joe” interview below:

