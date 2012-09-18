Americans Really Didn't Like Mitt Romney's Libya Comments

Photo: AP

A large percentage of voters surveyed in a new Pew Research centre poll disapproved of Mitt Romney‘s response to the attacks on U.S. missions in Libya and Egypt last week.Romney’s politically heavy response — which slammed President Barack Obama for “sympathizing” with the attackers — earned him a negative response from 48 per cent of those polled. Just 26 per cent approved of his comments.



By comparison, a majority (45 per cent) of those surveyed approved of Obama’s handling of the situation, whereas 36 per cent disapproved. The disparity is significant, because the story is “by far” the most followed international story thus far in 2012.

Here’s a look, from Pew, at the breakdown of how different subgroups reacted to each candidate’s handling of the situation. A key number: By a 21-point margin, more Independents approved of Obama’s handling than Romney’s comments:

Photo: Pew Research centre

