This Is The Mitt Romney-Karl Rove Path To The White House

Mitt Romney has a much-talked about fundraiser today with Donald Trump, and the Las Vegas Sun’s Jon Ralston takes a look at some internal campaign documents from the Romney campaign heading into the event.



Among the documents is the campaign’s embrace of the Karl Rove electoral strategy, which he dubbed the “3-2-1 strategy” in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week.

Basically, the strategy is a Herman Cain-ized, “9-9-9” way to say that Romney needs to win a lot of states this election that were blue in 2008. Here’s one of the paths Rove wrote about last week in the Journal, visualized thanks to 270towin.com:

Photo: 270towin.com

The complicated plan is threefold: First, Romney has to win back three Republican strongholds that went for Barack Obama in 2008: Indiana (realistically likely), North Carolina (somewhat likely) and Virginia (somewhat unlikely, as of now).

The second part of the plan is flipping back two states that flipped Democratic from 2004 to 2008: Florida and Ohio.

Finally, the last part of the plan is the “1.” Pick one state, any state, and Romney will win. The most likely candidates there are New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, or Nevada.

Of these, the one with the juiciest storyline is Wisconsin. We’re one week away from Gov. Scott Walker’s recall election, and Wisconsin has the potential to be a wild card on a national scale if Walker prevails over the effort to recall him.

That said, taking a look at the Real Clear Politics map, this strategy will not be simple. Indiana leans for Romney, but the other five states are toss-ups at best (Florida, Ohio) and leaning Obama at worst (Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania).

Nevertheless, here’s Rove: “The odds now narrowly favour a Romney win.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.