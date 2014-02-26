Mitt Romney Calls On Arizona Governor To Veto Anti-Gay Bill

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney became the latest high-profile Republican to come out in opposition of Arizona’s controversial legislation that would allow businesses to refuse service to gay and lesbian customers.

In a tweet, Romney urged Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer (R) to veto the bill:

Romney’s opposition means both of the last two Republican presidential candidates — Romney and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) — have both come out publicly to urge Brewer to veto. Romney is on the board of directors of Marriott, which sent a letter to Brewer Monday calling on her to veto the bill.

A Brewer spokesperson told Business Insider earlier Tuesday that she hasn’t yet made a decision about a veto.

“Governor Brewer hasn’t yet made a decision,” the Brewer spokesperson said in an email to Business Insider Tuesday. “The Senate transmitted its bill to our office yesterday while the Governor was in DC. When she returns, she will take the time necessary to thoroughly review and evaluate the legislation before taking action.”

Brewer has until Friday to sign the bill into law or veto it. She also could simply do nothing, in which case the bill would still become law. In Washington on Monday for National Governors Association meetings, Brewer told CNN that she would “do the right thing for Arizona.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.