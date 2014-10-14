Mitt Romney's Joke About President Obama Is Actually Pretty Good

Mitt Romney has a reputation for being somewhat robotic, but in his recent appearances on the campaign trail, he seems to have added humour to his arsenal.

According to a National Journal report, Romney launched a zinger at President Barack Obama while campaigning for GOP Iowa Senate candidate Joni Ernst on Sunday.

Here is Romney’s joke in full:

President Obama went to the bank to cash a check and he didn’t have his ID. And the teller said you’ve got to prove who you are. He said, “How should I do that?” She said the other day Phil Mickelson came in, he didn’t have his ID but he set up a little cup on the ground, took a golf ball, putted it right into that cup so they knew it was Phil Mickelson. They cashed his check. And then Andre Agassi came in. And Andre Agassi didn’t have his ID either. He put a little target on the wall, took a tennis ball and racquet — hit it onto that target time. We knew that was Andre Agassi so we cashed his check. And she said to him, “Is there anything you can do to prove who you are?” And [Obama] said, “I don’t have a clue.” And she said, “Well, Mr. President, do you want your money in small bills or large bills.”



Romney, a two-time presidential candidate, has repeatedly insisted he is not looking at another bid for the White House. However, the Romney 2016 speculation has nevertheless increased as he ups his political activity ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

