Mitt Romney Is Sorry For 'Dumb Things' He Did In High School

Mitt Romney just apologized for “dumb things” he did in high school in an appearance on the Kilmeade and Friends radio talk show on Fox News Radio.Romney is responding to a Washington Post report today that he bullied and harassed a gay classmate in high school. He just appeared on Fox News radio to respond:



Here is some of his response:

“There is no question I became a very different person since then … I’m a very different person than I was in high school. I’ve become a very different person.”

Romney said he didn’t know the individual, John Lauber, was homosexual:

• “I certainly don’t believe that I thought the fellow was homosexual. That was the furthest thing from our minds back in the 1960s.”

• “This is obviously absurd. I had no idea that this person might have been gay. As the article points out, I participated in a lot of hijinks and pranks in high school and some of them might have gone too far, and I apologise.”

Some of his other choice quotes:

• “At some point this campaign we’ll talk about things like economy, energy, labour policy. I’m hoping the mainstream media will get around to it…”

• [Asked about whether Obama’s team is behind the article] “I can’t speak to the origin of their article.”

• “The incidents they are speaking about, in both cases the people didn’t come out of the closet until years later.”

Listen to Romney’s response to the Washington Post report here:

