Mitt Romney Is Going To Chris Christie's Birthday Party

AP Mitt Romney and Chris Christie during the 2012 presidential election.

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is going to help New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), one of the leading potential presidential contenders in 2016, celebrate his birthday party next month.

“We’re incredibly thrilled Gov. Romney will be the special guest at Gov. Christie’s birthday party this year,” New Jersey GOP Chair Sam Raia and Christie confidant Bill Palatucci told CNN on Monday.

The event announcement comes amid a flurry of speculation Romney may make a third presidential bid. Though Romney has been quick to dismiss the idea, he has recently become one of the Republican Party’s most prominent surrogates in various races across the country.

Plenty of intrigue surrounds the relationship between Romney and Christie as well. During the 2012 race, conservative activists accused Christie of snubbing the GOP presidential nominee by appearing in a photo-op for President Barack Obama in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Sandy days before the election.

Christie’s birthday bash will also serve as a fund-raiser for New Jersey’s Republican party.

“Governor Romney has long been a supporter of New Jersey Republicans and we are very much looking forward to the honour of having him back to support the state Party and to celebrate this special occasion with all of our guests,” Raia and Palatucci continued.

