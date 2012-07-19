10 Reasons Why Mitt Romney Is The Republican John Kerry

Photo: Business Insider

Mitt Romney has been trying to galvanize support for his presidential campaign since the day John McCain lost to Barack Obama. And throughout the process he’s frequently been called the default choice for the Republican party.He’s also taken flack for everything from being too wealthy to riding a jet ski while on vacation with his family – all characteristics that make us think he has some uncanny similarities to another presidential hopeful, John Kerry.



Aside from having an overall resemblance to each other, the two men share some biographical traits and have even made some similar political blunders.

