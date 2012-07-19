10 Reasons Why Mitt Romney Is The Republican John Kerry

Robert Libetti
Romney Kerry Mashup

Photo: Business Insider

Mitt Romney has been trying to galvanize support for his presidential campaign since the day John McCain lost to Barack Obama. And throughout the process he’s frequently been called the default choice for the Republican party.He’s also taken flack for everything from being too wealthy to riding a jet ski while on vacation with his family – all characteristics that make us think he has some uncanny similarities to another presidential hopeful, John Kerry.

Aside from having an overall resemblance to each other, the two men share some biographical traits and have even made some similar political blunders.

The Obvious: They both have perfect hair.

Both have gotten into trouble because of their love for water sports.

Both have had problems explaining their wealth – especially their multiple homes, such as Kerry's $9 million Nantucket beach house (left) and Romney's $12 million La Jolla beach house (right).

Both candidates were selected almost by default – seen as the more centerist choice when compared to opponents like Howard Dean for Kerry and Rick Santorum for Romney.

Both have done poor jobs defending themselves against vicious attack ads from their opponents.

Georg W. Bush's Swiftboat ad from 2004.

Barack Obama's Bain ad from 2012.

Both have held office in the liberal state of Massachusetts. A fact that caused problems for the candidates when trying to appeal to independent voters.

Both men have struggled to gain the support of their base.

Both have big families. Romney has 5 sons. Kerry has 2 daughters and 3 stepsons.

And finally, both campaigns have been accused of flip-flopping on key issues – creating some particularly bizarre responses.

Kerry's famous 'I voted for it before I voted it against it' line:

And the Romney campaign's recent 'He retired retroactively.'

Curious about who Romney's V.P. will be?

Here's What Mitt Romney's New Campaign Logo Could Look Like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.