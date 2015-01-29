Mitt Romney Is About To Launch An Attack Against Hillary Clinton

Mitt Romney is about to go on the offensive as he mulls a 2016 presidential campaign.

In a Wednesday speech at Mississippi State University, the 2012 GOP nominee will throw multiple barbs at Hillary Clinton, the expected frontrunner on the Democratic side. Romney’s plans were revealed in a copy of his prepared remarks published by Time magazine.

“Secretary of State Hillary Clinton cluelessly pressed a reset button for Russia, which smiled and then invaded Ukraine, a sovereign nation,” the prepared speech reads. “The Middle East and much of North Africa is in chaos. China grows more assertive and builds a navy that will be larger than ours in five years. We shrink our nuclear capabilities as Russia upgrades theirs.”

Romney’s criticism of Clinton echoes some of his previous jabs at her for giving a mock “Reset” button to her Russian counterpart in 2009. In August of last year, Romney labelled the incident “one of the most embarrassing incidents in American foreign policy.”

In his Wednesday address, Romney is also set to attack Clinton over economic policy. The prepared remarks appear to contain a broadside against Clinton for saying last October that no one should “let anybody tell you that, you know, it’s corporations and businesses that create jobs.”

“How can Secretary Clinton provide opportunity for all if she doesn’t know where jobs come from in the first place?” Romney asked.

By framing his vision for the country against that of the Democrats’ expected 2016 nominee, Romney is giving yet another sign that he’s taking his potential presidential campaign seriously. Romney had long insisted he would not launch a third White House bid, but reversed himself in January, when he publicly announced he was actually mulling a run.

