MITT ROMNEY: 'I Don't Care About Re-Elections'

Sitting against a backdrop of farm animals and his campaign bus, Mitt Romney made his first non-Fox News Sunday show appearance for the first time in weeks this morning, giving an interview to CBS Face The Nation that was designed to coincide with his six-state battleground bus tour.But despite the setting — and despite the fact that this is Romney’s second presidential campaign — the Republican candidate declared again that he is not concerned with his “political career” or “re-elections.”



“I am not really a guy who’s going for the next step in my political career,” Romney told CBS host Bob Schieffer. “Bob, I don’t have a political career. I served as governor for four years. I spent my life in the private sector — the private sector is where I spent my life. I’m in this race because I want to get America back on track. I don’t care about re-elections, I don’t care about partisanship — I’m in this election because I want to get America right.”

Of course, the statement conveniently ignores Romney’s long record of running for elected office. In addition to his two presidential campaigns, Romney also ran for U.S. Senate in 1994, and served as Governor of Massachusetts for four years.

And when pressed by Schieffer this morning to say whether he would be happy with just one term, Romney demurred:

“Look, I’m going to do whatever I think is right to get America right. But for me this is not about politics,” Romney responded. “We’re getting very close to a dangerous cliff and we have got to pull back and we’ve got to work together.”

