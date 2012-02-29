Mitt Romney Humiliates His Competition In Arizona

Photo: AP
No matter what, Mitt Romney has one major consolation tonight: he won deeply Republican, ultra-conservative Arizona. It was a walk. CNN called it the moment the polls closed.
We’ll update with the results as soon as they are available.
With 100% of districts reporting (and these results are holding)
Romney: 47%
Santorum: 27%
Gingrich: 16%
Paul: 8%
It’s a huge win. Larger than almost all the pre-primary polls indicated.
The exit polls from Fox News show that Romney won almost every single category of voters – whether they were young or old, whether they loved or hated the Tea Party. He won self-identified Protestants, Catholics and overwhelmingly won among Mormons. The only group of voters Romney didn’t win was white Evangelicals. He lost those to Santorum 38% to 33%.
Suffice it to say, this state is an important one for Romney. It is a winner-take-all state, so Romney is netting 29 delegates.
Arizona, the state that gave the nation Barry Goldwater, is a bastion of modern Republicanism. In that state, the GOP wins people who want tough enforcement of immigration laws and border security, they win exurban ‘values voters’ and flinty old-line conservatives in huge numbers. And Mitt Romney is dominating that state tonight.
It’s a sign that he can win among conservatives. At least that is what his team will be saying until Super Tuesday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.