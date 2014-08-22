Mitt Romney Mocks Hillary Clinton's 'Most Embarrassing' Foreign Policy Mistake

AP/ Then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov press a red button.

Two-time Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney went out of his way to criticise expected 2016 Democratic White House contender Hillary Clinton in an interview with Fox News’ Megyn Kelly on Thursday night.

Romney, asked about President Barack Obama’s foreign policy towards Russia, pivoted to mock Clinton, Obama’s former secretary of state, for presenting a literal “reset button” to Russia’s foreign minister in 2009. Relations between the U.S. and Russia have since sharply deteriorated.

“I worry about the country,” Romney said. “The president got those things wrong. Unfortunately he underestimated Russia. This whole ‘reset policy’ with Hillary Clinton — smiling ear from ear, pressing a red reset button — I think is one of the most embarrassing incidents in American foreign policy.”

In July, Clinton defended the “reset” policy, insisting it worked at the time.

“The reset worked,” Clinton said, according to CNN. “It was an effort to try to obtain Russian cooperation on some key objectives while Medvedev was president.”

At another point in the Fox interview, Romney also went after Clinton for her recent statements separating herself from Obama’s foreign policy. Among other things, Clinton appeared to dismiss Obama’s “don’t do stupid stuff” philosophy. But Romney argued Clinton can’t separate herself from Obama’s blunders overseas.

Fox News Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney and former vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan on ‘The Kelly File.’

“I can’t begin to explain the president’s foreign policy. I think Hillary Clinton tried to explain it by saying there wasn’t a foreign policy, in effect. Rarely did I agree with what Hillary Clinton had to say but on that topic, I think we agreed. I think it’s interesting that she tries to distance herself from the president’s foreign policy, given the fact that she was his secretary of state for four years,” Romney said.

There is speculation swirling that Romney is interested in taking another shot at the White House in 2016. However, Romney, appearing with his former vice presidential nominee, Congressman Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin), suggested Ryan should run instead.

“I had my turn. It’s his turn now,” Romney said.

“You should do it,” Ryan replied.

Watch the full segment below.

