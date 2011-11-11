Seriously, What's Up With Mitt Romney's Hair?

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney let his hair down last night — literally.The Republican frontrunner tried on a new look last night, letting a few strands of hair — dare I say bangs? — fall “casually” onto his forehead.



One would assume that Romney’s tousled salt-and-pepper ‘do was a strategic choice, designed to make the candidate look more “laid back.” Romney’s default setting tends toward the robotic, and the candidate has recently been making a concerted effort to appear more human and likable.

While Romney could stand to loosen up a little, the new look seems misguided. He looked disheveled and a little sickly (someone forgot the makeup), his hair seemed greasy and/or wet — none of which inspires confidence.

Romney’s hair is one of his key strengths as a politician — he is the kind of guy you want to take home to your grandmother. Without his good-guy crewcut, he is just another flipflopping powerseeker who wants to bankrupt Detroit.

Romney apparently doesn’t see it that way. He seemed energized by his new coiffure last night, delivering an uncharacteristically animated debate performance. So don’t be surprised if “Cool, Hip Mitt” is here to stay.

