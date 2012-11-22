Mitt Romney Goes To Disneyland

Mitt Romney, despite losing the Political Superbowl, still went to Disneyland yesterday for a fun-filled day with family.



A number of Instagram users snapped shots of the Republican Presidential Nominee as he rode the Matterhorn and other attractions at the California theme park.

Maybe “The Happiest Place On Earth” is exactly where the guy who lost the Presidential election needs to go to unwind and defrag. Either way, here are some of the best shots:

Photo: wbmw / instagram

Photo: tylerdaltonn_ / instagram

Photo: ehoolie / instagram

Photo: footballgirl / instagram

Photo: tmcraneee / instagram

Check out the surprised onlooker in the background:

Photo: ashbashleyy / instagram

