Audio Leaks Of Mitt Romney's 'Gifts' Comments, And Somehow They're Even Worse Than What Was Reported

Mitt Romney has taken quite a bit of heat over his comment to donors Wednesday that President Barack Obama won the election because he gave “gifts” to minorities, young voters and women.Audio of Romney’s comments leaked to ABC today, and the full context of Romney’s comments will probably not help stave off the criticism.



In one excerpt, he advises future Democrats running to offer “free dental care” as part of the Affordable Care Act:

“It’s a proven political strategy, which is give a bunch of money to a group and, guess what, they’ll vote for you. What I would do if I were a Democrat running four years from now — I’d say dental care ought to be included in Obamacare.”

On the "gifts" to Latino voters, Romney pointed to what he called a "Dream Act Amnesty program," which was his name for the Obama administration's shift in immigration policy earlier this year. He also pointed, again, to Obamacare:

“What the president did is he gave them two things. One, he gave them a big gift on immigration with the DREAM Act amnesty program, which was obviously very very popular with Hispanic voters, and then number two was Obamacare … For a home earning — let’s say $30,000 a year — free health care, which is worth about $10,000 a year, I mean it’s massive, it’s huge. So this — he did two very popular things for the Hispanic community.”



He also said he could have had a chance to win if not for Superstorm Sandy. And he said a surprising name — former President Bill Clinton — called him to say that, too.

“I spoke with President Clinton the day before yesterday. He called and spent 30 minutes chatting with me. He said, ‘A week out, I thought you were going to win.’ And he said, ‘But the hurricane happened, and it gave the president a chance to be presidential, and to look bipartisan. And you know, he got a little more momentum.’ And of course he also said that when he was watching Ann speak at the Republican convention, he decided he was tempted to join the Republican Party. So he may have just been effusive with generous comments as he chatted. He was very complimentary, by the way, of how well we did with middle-class voters, and he said they were surprised by how strong we were in Ohio and in other states with middle-class voters, they did exceptionally well with minorities, but white, middle-class voters, we really cleaned up with and that caught them by surprise.”



