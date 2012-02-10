Mitt Romney Gets The Love, Ron Paul (And Newt Gingrich) Should, Too

I appeared as a guest on RT America yesterday (full clip below) to discuss ongoing media bias of the 2012 GOP election coverage — and by media bias, I don’t merely mean a reporter occasionally slipping up and revealing his or her favoured political flavour.



I’m talking about a level of bias that appears to be institutionalized, insidious, and happening on a scale that should worry anyone with an interest in “fair” democratic elections.

It seems the powers that be are 100% set on a Mitt Romney nomination, and if that means blatantly ignoring or slandering Ron Paul… or treating Buddy Roemer as a non-candidate… or endlessly hassling Newt Gingrich about his personal life… So be it.

The media is not being subtle this time around.

Mitt Romney as nominee, at all costs.

Also in the clip, I got a chance to sound off on why the media might be ignoring controversial issues like NDAA, SOPA, PIPA, and ACTA during the GOP presidential debates.

RT America is one of the few international English-language news networks that has been consistently raising these questions.

