Mitt Romney Gets Blasted By Conservatives In Two Must-Read Columns

Photo: quinet/Flickr

Conservatives are freaking out.Peggy Noonan at WSJ declares its ‘Time for An Intervention’



It’s time to admit the Romney campaign is an incompetent one. It’s not big, it’s not brave, it’s not thoughtfully tackling great issues. It’s always been too small for the moment. All the activists, party supporters and big donors should be pushing for change. People want to focus on who at the top is least constructive and most responsible. Fine, but Mitt Romney is no puppet: He chooses who to listen to. An intervention is in order. “Mitt, this isn’t working.”

And John McCormack at the Weekly Standard explains the real reason Mitt Romney made those comments about the 47 per cent:

These appear to be the words of somebody who doesn’t understand American conservatism and its relationship to the American idea. Conservatives don’t believe in economic determinism. Conservatives know–and explain why–their economic policies will help the poor, as well as senior citizens, working families, and our troops who pay no income taxes. Conservatives realise that the Republican party is not the party of people who want to be rich, it’s the party of people who want to be free.

The reason such remarks keep slipping out of Mitt Romney’s mouth is not that Romney wants to wage a class war against lower-income Americans. The likely problem is that Mitt Romney is not a conservative–or at least wasn’t a conservative until late in life–but he is running for president as the nominee of the conservative party on a conservative platform. So he has trouble defending conservative ideas. And when he sells himself to conservatives, he sometimes comes across as a right-wing caricature.

Romney defends his 47 per cent comment on Fox:

