Mitt Romney's Campaign Could Be In Serious Trouble

By all counts, it was a very rough holiday weekend for Mitt Romney. After a week of trailing Rick Santorum in national polls, Romney’s problems were compounded by reports that his campaign is burning through cash, as well as a gay illegal immigration sex scandal that threatened to derail his Arizona campaign.



In one of the strangest plot twists of the 2012 presidential race, Romney’s Arizona campaign chairman, immigration hardliner Paul Babeu, resigned on Saturday amid allegations that he threatened to have his former boyfriend deported if news of their relationship got out.

Babeu, the tough-talking border sheriff of Arizona’s Pinal County, denied the accusations, but acknowledged that he is gay.

The scandal, first reported by the Phoenix New Times, is particularly explosive given Babeu’s staunch conservative record. The sheriff, a rising star in the Arizona GOP, is running for Congress in the state’s Fourth District, although the fate of that campaign is now in question.

The Babeu scandal is a major embarrassment for the presumptive Republican frontrunner, just one week before Arizona’s Republican primary. Moreover, the story has consumed the state, staining the Romney campaign and depriving the candidate of a powerful surrogate to prop up his illegal immigration platform.

On a less salacious — but likely more damaging — note, campaign finance reports released Sunday night revealed that Romney’s war chest might not be as robust as his team has suggested.

The federal disclosure forms reveal that Romney’s campaign spent almost $18.8 million in January — nearly three times more than the $6.5 million it raised that month. The pro-Romney SuperPAC Restore Our Future similarly burned through cash last month, spending $13.9 million compared to the $6.6. million it took in.

While both the campaign and SuperPAC still have substantial money in the bank ($7.7 million and $16.3 million, respectively), the numbers do raise serious questions about the sustainability of Romney’s expensive, big-media campaign strategy. The former Massachusetts Governor fundraising is blowing his GOP opponents out of the water, but it doesn’t come close to President Barack Obama, whose reelection campaign had $96.6. million on hand at the end of January.

Romney’s recent troubles ignited fresh chatter this weekend about a new candidate jumping into the Republican 2012 race at the eleventh-hour. While the possibility of a White Knight is incredibly unlikely, the renewed speculation puts even more pressure on Romney to pull out a strong finish when voters in Arizona and Michigan head to the polls next Tuesday.

