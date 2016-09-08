MITT: I want to see Gary Johnson in the presidential debates

Mitt Romney on Wednesday advocated for Gary Johnson, the Libertarian presidential nominee, to appear at the upcoming presidential debates.

In a tweet, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee said that the former New Mexico governor and his running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, should be allowed to participate in the presidential and vice presidential debates, respectively.

“I hope voters get to see former GOP Governors Gary Johnson and Bill Weld on the debate stages this fall,” Romney said.

Currently, Johnson and Weld do not meet the 15% support threshold needed to qualify for the debates.

Romney, who has repeatedly slammed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump over his inflammatory rhetoric and foreign policy credentials, is reportedly considering publicly supporting Johnson and Weld. The former nominee told an audience at the Aspen Ideas Festival earlier this summer that he wishes Weld was at the top of the ticket.

Romney is not the only former presidential candidate advocating for Johnson and Weld to qualify for the presidential debates. Sen. Bernie Sanders told NBC last weekend that the threshold needed to qualify for the presidential debate was “probably too high.”

