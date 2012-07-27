Mitt Romney's Trip To London Is A Total Disaster, And Here Are The Headlines To Prove It

Brett LoGiurato

Mitt Romney’s day in London didn’t go so well. 

His comment to Brian Williams last night about how preparations for the London Olympics have been “disconcerting” did not go over well with his British hosts, who have been slamming Romney all day in the press and in front of thousands of U.K. citizens. 

First, British Prime Minister David Cameron took a shot at Romney’s time running the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, saying that “it’s easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere.” Then, London’s flamboyant Mayor Boris Johnson publicly called out Romney during a Olympics kickoff rally before 60,000 people in Hyde Park. 

“There’s a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know whether we are ready. Are we ready?” Johnson yelled to the crowd, which roared in approval. 

The British press did its part to hammer Romney, too. Here’s a roundup of the awful headlines.

From The Guardian:

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: The Guardian/Screenshot

Another one from The Guardian (No. 10 means No. 10 Downing Street, home of the British Prime Minister): 

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: The Guardian/Screenshot

London’s Channel 4 News

Mitt Romney London Olympics

A back-handed slap from The Telegraph:

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: The Telegraph/Screenshot

The BBC dinged Romney by saying he caused a “row” with his comments:

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: BBC

The Independent speculated about another potential Romney gaffe, when he called Ed Miliband “Mr. Leader” (for the record, he is the leader of the Labour Party):

Mitt Romney London Olympics

The clincher: Israel’s oldest daily newspaper, Haaretzwrote that Romney “must wish he was already on the next stop of his foreign tour, in Jerusalem.”

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: Haaretz

Even the Drudge Report got in on the act, although we can’t tell if he’s making fun of British people or Romney. 

Mitt Romney London Olympics

Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap

