Mitt Romney's Trip To London Is A Total Disaster, And Here Are The Headlines To Prove It

Mitt Romney’s day in London didn’t go so well.



His comment to Brian Williams last night about how preparations for the London Olympics have been “disconcerting” did not go over well with his British hosts, who have been slamming Romney all day in the press and in front of thousands of U.K. citizens.

First, British Prime Minister David Cameron took a shot at Romney’s time running the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, saying that “it’s easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere.” Then, London’s flamboyant Mayor Boris Johnson publicly called out Romney during a Olympics kickoff rally before 60,000 people in Hyde Park.

“There’s a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know whether we are ready. Are we ready?” Johnson yelled to the crowd, which roared in approval.

The British press did its part to hammer Romney, too. Here’s a roundup of the awful headlines.

From The Guardian:

Photo: The Guardian/Screenshot

Another one from The Guardian (No. 10 means No. 10 Downing Street, home of the British Prime Minister):

Photo: The Guardian/Screenshot

London’s Channel 4 News:

A back-handed slap from The Telegraph:

Photo: The Telegraph/Screenshot

The BBC dinged Romney by saying he caused a “row” with his comments:

Photo: BBC

The Independent speculated about another potential Romney gaffe, when he called Ed Miliband “Mr. Leader” (for the record, he is the leader of the Labour Party):

The clincher: Israel’s oldest daily newspaper, Haaretz, wrote that Romney “must wish he was already on the next stop of his foreign tour, in Jerusalem.”

Photo: Haaretz

Even the Drudge Report got in on the act, although we can’t tell if he’s making fun of British people or Romney.

Photo: DrudgeReport.com/Screencap

