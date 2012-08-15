Mitt Romney Stumped At An Eatery Owned By A Felon Without Voting Rights

Mitt Romney at the restaurant on Monday

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Mitt Romney was stumping Monday at an eatery owned by a man who spent three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to sneak more than a ton of cocaine into south Florida, the Miami New Times reports.”They absolutely knew about my record,” Reinaldo Bermudez told the New Times. “The Secret Service checked everything. [The conviction] was not a problem. Everybody deserves a second chance.”



Despite what he says about second chances, as a convicted felon Bermudez probably won’t be able to vote in the election unless the governor and the state cabinet go out of their way to restore his rights, the AP reported.

