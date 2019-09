Mitt Romney took some time from the campaign trail today to watch the Boston Red Sox Patriots’ Day game at Fenway Park.



Patriots’ Day is a holiday in Massachusetts. The Boston Marathon is held today, and the Red Sox traditionally play a game that starts in the morning.

Click on the image for a larger version…

Photo: Sun Sports

