Mitt Romney Is On The Verge Of A Major Electoral Map Comeback

After staring at an extremely narrow path to Electoral College victory just two weeks ago, Mitt Romney has overtaken President Barack Obama in several national polls and is closing the gap in most swing states as well. Still, Romney faces a daunting challenge. As it stands now, all plausible paths to 270 votes will run through Ohio.



New York Times stat guru Nate Silver gives Ohio a 40.4 per cent chance to be the election’s “tipping point” state, about 24 per cent higher than any other state.

Assuming Romney can hold on to Florida and its 29 electoral votes — the latest polls show him tied with Obama, on average — the must-win will be Ohio.

