Romney says that politicians who entertain Trump election challenges are 'complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy'

Senate Television via AP Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday passionately implored his colleagues to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, saying that elected officials’ leadership requires honesty with their constituents.

After radical supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, the Utah Republican and 2012 GOP presidential nominee recounted his own election defeat to then-President Barack Obama.

“The best way we could show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth,” he said in the Senate chamber. “That’s the burden. That’s the duty of leadership.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday, passionately implored his colleagues to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, saying that elected officials’ leadership requires honesty with their constituents.

After radical supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building, the Utah Republican and 2012 GOP presidential nominee recounted his own election defeat to then-President Barack Obama and said that while losing a race is difficult, it has to be acknowledged.

“The best way we could show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth,” he said in the Senate chamber. “That’s the burden. That’s the duty of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won the election. President Trump lost. I’ve had that experience myself. It’s no fun.”

Romney, who was the only Republican to vote for an article of impeachment during Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial and did not support his reelection campaign, slammed the president for continuing to push debunked theories of mass voter fraud to his supporters.

Sen. Mitt Romney: "The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth." pic.twitter.com/uzKE6R7ror — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021

“We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning,” he said. “What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.”

He added: “Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy. Fairly or not, they will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy.”

Romney who just the day before was confronted on an aeroplane by pro-Trump passengers headed to Washington, has been a rare voice of independence among the GOP caucus as it concerns Trump’s behaviour.

This past December, Romney implored Trump to accept the election results after a New York Times report was published that claimed the president was considering a declaration of martial law to remain in office.

“It’s really sad and in a lot of respects embarrassing,” he said about Trump’s antics. “He’s leaving Washington with a whole series of conspiracy theories and things that are so nutty and loopy that people are shaking their heads, wondering what in the world has gotten into this man.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.