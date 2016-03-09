'Trump would lose to Hillary': Mitt Romney rips Trump in Marco Rubio robocall

Mitt Romney is now doing robocalls for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as the former GOP presidential nominee continues his all-out assault on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump’s candidacy.

The New York Times reported Monday that the Romney get-out-the-vote calls were being sent to voters in four states that vote in the primary Tuesday.

“If we Republicans were to choose Donald Trump as our nominee, I believe that the prospects for a safe and prosperous future would be greatly diminished,” he said in the call, which was recorded on behalf of Marco Rubio for President.

“And I’m convinced Donald Trump would lose to Hillary Clinton,” he added.

The call did not, however, serve as a formal endorsement Rubio. A spokesperson told CNN that Romney would be willing to similarly help Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

“Gov. Romney has offered and is glad to help Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Gov. John Kasich in any way he can,” the spokesperson said.

“He’s been clear that he believes that Donald Trump is not the best person to represent the Republican Party and will do what he can to support a strong nominee who holds conservative values to win back the White House.”

Romney has railed on Trump throughout the past week, most prominently in a speech from Utah last Thursday.

“His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University,” Romney said in that speech. “He’s playing the American public for suckers. He gets a free ride to the White House, and all we get is a lousy hat.”

Trump has fired back and dismissed Romney as a failed candidate.

Listen to Romney’s robocall on behalf of Rubio below:

