ROMNEY: Donald Trump's 'most ridiculous and dangerous' idea came during this '60 Minutes' interview

In an epic Thursday speech railing on GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, Mitt Romney said Trump’s “most ridiculous and dangerous” idea was one he put worth during a “60 Minutes” interview in September.

“What he said on “60 Minutes” about Syria and ISIS has to go down as the most ridiculous and dangerous idea of the campaign season: Let ISIS take out Assad, he said, and then we can pick up the remnants,” Romney said.

“Think about that: Let the most dangerous terror organisation the world has ever known take over a country?” he said. “This is recklessness in the extreme.”

Romney continued: “Donald Trump tells us that he is very, very smart. I’m afraid that when it comes to foreign policy, he is very, very not smart.”

During the “60 Minutes” interview with CBS’ Scott Pelley, Trump did, in fact, suggest that the US should allow the Islamic State terror group to “go and fight” Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“Now, let me just say this, ISIS in Syria, Assad in Syria, Assad and ISIS are mortal enemies,” Trump said after being asked by Pelley how he would win the war against the group.

He continued: “We go in to fight ISIS. Why aren’t we letting ISIS go and fight Assad, and then we pick up the remnants? Why are we doing this? We’re fighting ISIS and Assad has to be saying to himself, ‘They have the nicest or dumbest people that I’ve ever imagined.'”

Pelley, seemingly surprised, at Trump’s answer, then asked him: “Let me get this right. So we lay off ISIS for now? … Lay off in Syria, let them destroy Assad. And then we go in behind that?”

“That’s what I would say,” Trump said. “Yes, that’s what I would say.”

He added that, in Iraq, “you gotta knock ’em out.”

“You gotta knock ’em out. You gotta fight ’em. You gotta fight ’em,” Trump said of ISIS in the interview.

Watch Trump’s interview on “60 Minutes” below:



View More: 60 Minutes NewsLive NewsMore News Videos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.