Mitt Romney Just Admitted He Doesn't Care If Donald Trump Is A Birther

Mitt Romney is apparently unconcerned about supporter Donald Trump’s latest flirtation with the birther conspiracy, telling reporters Monday that it won’t stop him from hosting a high-profile fundraiser with The Donald in Las Vegas tomorrow night. “You know, I don’t agree with all the people who support me and my guess is they don’t all agree with everything I believe in,” Romney said, according to CNN. “But I need to get 50.1% or more and I’m appreciative to have the help of a lot of good people.”



The remarks come just three days after Trump doubled down on his birther claims, prompting a major backlash from liberals and the Obama campaign, as well as from several leading conservatives who say the conspiracy theory gives Republicans a bad rap.

“What voter is going to vote for him because he’s seen with Donald Trump?” conservative commentator George Will said Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. “The cost of appearing with this bloviating ignoramus is obvious, it seems to me. Donald Trump is redundant evidence that if your net worth is high enough, your IQ can be very low, and you can still intrude into American politics.”

The Romney campaign seems to disagree. In addition to Tuesday’s Vegas fundraiser, Romney is asking supporters to donate $3 for a chance to “Dine With Donald” next month. The grand prize includes “airport transportation in the Trump vehicle,” a stay at the Trump Hotel in New York, a tour of Trump Tower, and, of course, dinner with the Republican candidate and The Donald himself.

