Donald Trump Is Using His Position As Mitt Romney's 'Most Significant Surrogate' To Promote Birtherism

Just more than a year after his “birther” sentiments flamed out, Donald Trump is at it again. This time, though, he’s peddling his controversial “birther” sentiments as a surrogate for the Republican nominee for President of the United States.The Mitt Romney campaign decided to use the peg of dinner with Mitt and Donald Trump as a fundraising ploy yesterday, and he and Trump will appear together at a fundraiser in Las Vegas next week.



Why this is a politically insane move: Donald Trump still thinks Barack Obama was born in Kenya, he told The Daily Beast, pumping a theory that appeals to a fringe group of people.

“That’s the way life works… He didn’t know he was running for president, so he told the truth. The literary agent wrote down what he said… He said he was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia… Now they’re saying it was a mistake. Just like his Kenyan grandmother said he was born in Kenya, and she pointed down the road to the hospital, and after people started screaming at her she said, ‘Oh, I mean Hawaii.’ Give me a break.”

Trump was referring to a promotional literary document published by Andrew Breitbart’s website. It’s worth noting that even the editors of Breitbart’s site won’t come out and explicitly endorse the “birther” sentiment that Trump is currently peddling. The literary agent who had written Obama’s biography in the promotional document came out later that day and said she had made a mistake.

Anyway, Trump’s birther sentiments have already provoked the expected “moral leadership fail” response from Democrats. Here’s the Democrats’ statement, via press secretary Melanie Roussell:

“Once again Mitt Romney is failing the moral leadership test. Instead of rejecting Donald Trump’s ‘birther’ conspiracy theories and divisive attacks, he’s endorsing them by campaigning and fundraising with him.

… This type of false and extremely divisive rhetoric has no place in the political discourse of our country and Mitt Romney should stand up against it instead of standing with Donald Trump to raise money for his campaign.”

Romney’s top political aide, Michael Cohen, also went on ABC and said this yesterday:

“As a counter to the Obama-George Clooney event, Mitt Romney has yet again called upon Mr. Trump to provide a little bit of excitement and star power for supporters of Gov. Romney. … Donald Trump has been the single most significant surrogate for Governor Romney and has pledged his continued assistance to ensure that Obama is limited to being a one-term president.”

The single most significant surrogate. This has the potential to turn into an unmitigated disaster for the Romney campaign.

