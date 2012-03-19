Mitt Romney Dominates In Puerto Rico's Republican Caucuses

Photo: AP

It wasn’t even remotely close. Puerto Rico doesn’t vote in the general election, or its residents don’t pay taxes to Washington on income they earn on their home island. But the island does award 20 delegates to the Republican convention – just four fewer than Maine.



And because Mitt Romney won over 50 per cent of the vote, he will take all 20 delegates with him to the convention in Tampa later this summer.

In the past two days Romney looked like he was taking a very-public vacation in Puerto Rico, wearing his shirt collar open in the tropical weather, and occasionally turning up at a big rallies that ended in fireworks.

Santorum has also campaigned in Puerto Rico, but created controversy when he told residents that if they wanted statehood they would have to speak English – which most already do.

As we’ve been saying, Romney has basically put this entire nominating contest away. If Santorum wanted to pull ahead of Romney in delegates, it would require an insane run in which Santorum picked up more than 50 per cent of all delegates through the end. That will be impossible when the next round of contests run through New York, Connecticut, Washington D.C. and other Romney-friendly territories.

Read a whole story about the Puerto Rican Caucuses at Politico.

