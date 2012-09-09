Mitt Romney Keeps Slamming The defence Cuts ... That His Running Mate Voted For

Photo: Courtesy of NBC

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hammered President Obama — and Republicans — today on “Meet the Press” for enacting defence spending cuts that were part of the debt ceiling deal last year. The problem: His vice presidential nominee, Paul Ryan, was one of 174 Republicans who joined 95 Democrats in supporting those defence cuts.



“I thought it was a mistake on the part of the White House to propose them,” Romney said of the defence cuts. “I think it was a mistake for Republicans to go along with it.

“The president was responsible for coming out with specific changes they’d make to the defence budget. It was supposed to have come out this last week. He has violated the law that he in fact signed. The American people need to understand how it is that our defence is going to be so badly cut.”

The defence cuts have been something of a theme for Romney and even Ryan lately, who both have attacked Obama on the issue.

During the week of the Republican National Convention, Romney spoke to thousands of veterans at the American Legion in Indianapolis and warned about the cuts.

Here’s a look at Ryan’s evolution on the issue:

In January 2011, he said defence cuts would be an option because of the “waste” stacked up in the defence budget.

Ryan’s 2011 budget essentially cut $78 billion over five years, a comparatively small reduction from Obama’s plan.

Ryan voted for the Budget Control Act, which forced automatic defence cuts if Congress failed to reach a compromise later in the year on a debt deal. (It did, as the so-called “supercommittee” failed its purpose.) Ryan defended this plan in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity shortly after the compromise.

Ryan is now walking back on the issue, calling the cuts “reckless and devastating.”

Here’s video of Romney’s appearance on “Meet the Press”:



