Mitt Romney's Huge Healthcare Speech Is Just A Huge defence Of RomneyCare

Photo: C-Span

Today Mitt Romney is giving his huge speech on healthcare, which has been a major albatross for him, since his RomneyCare in Massachusetts was a fore-runner to Obamacare.Well guess what: he’s defending RomneyCare pretty hard, even the individual mandate, which is the most reviled part of everything!



The difference is that it’s OK because Massachusetts is a state, and it’s OK at the state level.

But really, we think the GOP base is going to absolutely hate this.

The WSJ edit board — which savaged him yesterday — is going to flip out.

