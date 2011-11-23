WATCH: Mitt Romney Just Got His Own First Name Wrong

Tonight’s CNN GOP debate opened with the candidates and the host introducing themselves (though considering this is debate 11, and SNL has been on fire this month, it’s hard to imagine people don’t yet know who they are).



Wolf Blitzer: I’m Wolf Blitzer, and yes that’s my real name.

Mitt Romney: I’m Mitt Romney, and Wolf that’s also my first name.

Except it’s not. Mitt Romney’s first name is Willard.

I guess it’s time for the Romney gaffe boomlet? That or Romney is attempting to tell a really bad joke and doing it badly. You decide!



