Here's The Moment That Clinched Mitt Romney The GOP Nomination (And Maybe The Presidency)

Early on in last night’s debate — and before Rick Perry‘s epic ‘oops’ moment, which has succeeded in drowning out just about everything else — Mitt Romney found his so-called ‘money quote.’



Romney’s strong (dare we say nearly passionate) response to John Harwood‘s question about his notorious ‘flip-flopping’ — his biggest weakness and something the Obama administration has been hammering on lately — will likely be repeated in the coming months and become a cornerstone of Romney’s campaign should he get the nomination. And it’s going to be a tough one for Obama to refute.

I think people know me pretty well. Particularly in this state, state of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, this close by. Utah, where I served in the Olympics. People understand I’m a man of steadiness and constancy. I don’t think you are going to find somebody who has more of those attributes than do I. I have been married to the same woman for 25 — excuse me. I will get in trouble. For 42 years. I have been in the same church my entire life. I worked at one company for 25 years and I left that to go off and help save the Olympic games. I think it is outrageous the Obama campaign continues to push this idea when you have in the Obama administration the most political presidency we have seen in modern history. They decide when to pull out of Afghanistan based on politics. If i’m president of the United States I will be true to my family, faith and our country and I will never apologise for the United States of America.



