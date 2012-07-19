SHOCKER! An Overwhelming Majority Of Investors At A Hedge Fund Conference Said They're Voting For Mitt Romney

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CNBC anchor Tyler Mathisen just polled a room full of investors at the CNBC/Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference about who they’ll vote for in the November Presidential election.The results:
— 68% of respondents said they’re voting for Mitt Romney
— And 53% said they expect Romney to win the election
