SHOCKER! An Overwhelming Majority Of Investors At A Hedge Fund Conference Said They're Voting For Mitt Romney

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

CNBC anchor Tyler Mathisen just polled a room full of investors at the CNBC/Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference about who they’ll vote for in the November Presidential election.The results:



— 68% of respondents said they’re voting for Mitt Romney

— And 53% said they expect Romney to win the election

