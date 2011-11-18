ROMNEY SPEAKS: After Weeks Of Complaints Mitt Will Finally Sit Down With FOX News Today

Photo: AP

After weeks of complaints from the media — notably Fox News’ Chris Wallace and Bret Baier — Mitt Romney will finally be making an appearance on the network.Unlike his compatriots on the GOP campaign trail, Romney has been avoiding the media these last few months, perhaps hoping to let his fellow candidates gaffe themselves out.



His avoidance of Fox News, however did not sit well with some of the heavyweights there and a few weeks back Chris Wallace lengthily called him out on air during a Fox News Sunday segment.

Well it seems Mitt may be ready to make peace with the camera. Slowly.

Romney is set to appear on Fox today during Neil Cavuto‘s 4pm show. It’s a small step to be sure. While Cavuto’s show focuses loosely on business news — one of Romney’s stronger points — he is not exactly known for his tough interview skills and Romney is sure to get a much easier ride on that show than he would with either Baier or Wallace. Especially Wallace who rarely pulls punches with his Sunday guests.

Perhaps Mitt is merely easing himself back into the rough and tumble world of being held accountable by the media. Something he’s been mostly able to escape thanks to the shenanigans of a number of other GOP candidates.

