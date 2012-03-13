Mitt Romney Can't Stop Talking About How Rich He Is

Photo: AP
We think it’s safe to say that Mitt Romney has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth.Be it a case of poor word choice, timing, or just not having the best sense of humour, Romney has managed to talk himself into a lot of corners.
There was his infamous $10,000 bet with Rick Perry, joking that he is unemployed, and his habit of mentioning how he has lots of friends that own sports teams. Quite a few.
And we thought to save you from YouTubing each one of these moments on your own, we’d make a slideshow of the best Mitt Romney money gaffes for your viewing pleasure.
Enjoy.
August 11, 2011
Mitt Romney got into a bit of a tiff while speaking at the Iowa State Fair after a few hecklers didn't like Romney's idea of raising taxes on people. They instead offered their own suggestion: tax corporations.
Romney responded with 'Corporations are people, my friend
December 11, 2011
During the Republican presidential debates, Mitt Romney didn't like being accused by Rick Perry for changing his book to downplay his support for the individual mandate.
So in response, Romney challenged the former Texas governor to a good old fashioned bet. Of $10,000.
Later, Romney would say that he picked $10,000 because he thought it was such a high figure that no one would take the bet seriously.
Yeah, that didn't really work. People jumped on the gaffe immediately, calling Romney out of touch with the average Americans, and it even spawned the now defunct website 10kbet.com, courtesy of Jon Huntsman.
January 17, 2012
In January, Romney promised that he would release his tax return but that there wouldn't be anything surprising in it. He also told a reporter that he earns most of his income form investments and that he gets some money 'from speaker's fees from time to time, but not very much.'
Not very much turned out to be $374,327.
Source: Los Angeles Times
February 17, 2012
When asked by an Associated Press Reporter if he follows the sport, Romney responded, 'Not as closely as some of the most ardent fans, but I have some great friends that are NSCAR team owners.'
Source: The Atlantic
February 17, 2012
During a speech at Ford Field in Detroit, Romney said he loved 'Detroit-made' cars, and that he drives a Ford Mustang and a Chevy pickup truck. He said his wife, Anne, 'drives a couple of Cadillacs.
The average price of a Cadillac ranges from $37,000 to $64,000.
Source: The Washington Post and Honk.com
October 18, 2011
During the CNN debate, Romney said that in 2007 he had hired a lawn company and as soon as he discovered they hired illegal immigrants, he fired the company. Romney recalls going to the company and saying, 'Look, you can't have any illegals working on our property. I'm running for office, for Pete's sake. I can't have illegals.'
Romney was already struggling with his rich guy image, and this statement didn't help. Not many people can say they hire a lawn company. And Romney inadvertently implied that if he weren't running for President, he wouldn't care if the company hired illegal immigrants.
Source: CBS News
