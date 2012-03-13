Mitt Romney Can't Stop Talking About How Rich He Is

Photo: AP

We think it’s safe to say that Mitt Romney has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth.Be it a case of poor word choice, timing, or just not having the best sense of humour, Romney has managed to talk himself into a lot of corners.



There was his infamous $10,000 bet with Rick Perry, joking that he is unemployed, and his habit of mentioning how he has lots of friends that own sports teams. Quite a few.

And we thought to save you from YouTubing each one of these moments on your own, we’d make a slideshow of the best Mitt Romney money gaffes for your viewing pleasure.

Enjoy.

