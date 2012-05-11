Here's The Audio Of Mitt Romney's Response To The Homophobic Assault

The Washington Post reported that while he was in high school, Mitt Romney took part in homophobic assaults against his fellow classmates.



Romney’s response? He “really can’t remember” if he participated in these incidents. Romney does, however, admit that he did “stupid things” in high school and that he apologizes for them.

Listen to Mitt Romney respond to the Washington Post article below:

Produced by Will Wei

