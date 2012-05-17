Mitt Romney Has A Brilliant New Campaign Prop

Photo: Associated Press

Speaking to voters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday, Mitt Romney unveiled a fancy prop behind him in a bid to court independent voters.It’s a debt clock, tracking the nation’s debt and each taxypayer’s share of it. The gargantuan numbers keep whizzing upwards as Romney speaks.



With the help of a giant electronic debt clock running behind him, Romney blamed both parties for the ballooning national debt, although he curiously avoided identifying Barack Obama’s predecessor by name.

“This presidency has been a disappointment, and the people who have been hurt by this disappointment are the American people,” Romney said. In addition to voicing his concerns over fiscal matters, the likely Republican nominee spoke about plans to increase military spending. Speaking to the senior-heavy audience, however, he did not mention any proposal to reform entitlements.

