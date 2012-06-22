Check Out The Swanky Nightclub Where The Romney Campaign Had A Meeting Last Month

Brett LoGiurato
Mitt Romney Mint club

Photo: Facebook/TheMintAZ

BuzzFeed has noticed an intriguing “meeting” spot on the Romney campaign’s latest filing with the Federal Election Committee: “The Mint Restaurant and Ultra Lounge” in Scottsdale, Arizona.The Mint notes that it specialises “in making all types of events imaginable” — everything from “astounding magicians” to “models, dancers and showgirls.” It has everything: “fireplaces, a luxurious 30-foot bar in the main room and a specialty champagne bar in the co-ed bathroom.”

The Romney campaign spent $385.24 there for a “meeting expense.”

Mitt Romney

Photo: Federal Elections Commission

One review of the club boasts that “everyone will be talking about the bathroom.” A subsequent Yelp review called it “the weirdest thing … we’re talking public-restroom style.”

The Romney campaign responded to the BuzzFeed story by telling The Huffington Post that “campaign staffers having dinner is hardly news.”

Here's a look inside the club.

The co-ed bathroom definitely looks weird.

There's the champagne on the sink.

Sometimes, the club goes beyond dinner. Here's a poster for an upcoming one-year anniversary event.

This is the club's ad for Mother's Day brunch.

Another recent ad.

Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria held a party at The Mint last year.

...These girls showed up.

