Check Out The Swanky Nightclub Where The Romney Campaign Had A Meeting Last Month

BuzzFeed has noticed an intriguing “meeting” spot on the Romney campaign’s latest filing with the Federal Election Committee: “The Mint Restaurant and Ultra Lounge” in Scottsdale, Arizona.The Mint notes that it specialises “in making all types of events imaginable” — everything from “astounding magicians” to “models, dancers and showgirls.” It has everything: “fireplaces, a luxurious 30-foot bar in the main room and a specialty champagne bar in the co-ed bathroom.”



The Romney campaign spent $385.24 there for a “meeting expense.”

One review of the club boasts that “everyone will be talking about the bathroom.” A subsequent Yelp review called it “the weirdest thing … we’re talking public-restroom style.”

The Romney campaign responded to the BuzzFeed story by telling The Huffington Post that “campaign staffers having dinner is hardly news.”

