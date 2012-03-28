In The Middle Of The Election, Mitt Romney Is Planning To SERIOUSLY Trick Out His $12 Million Beach House

Republican presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney is back and his $200 million+ fortune are back in the news today, this time amid reports that the candidate plans to add a “car elevator” to his beachfront mansion in La Jolla, Calif.



Politico’s Reid Epstein reports that the elevator is included in plans for renovating the Romneys’ $12 million beach house. All told, the remodel will quadruple the size of the 3,000-square-foot Spanish mansion.

According to Epstein, who obtained 2008 schematic plans filed with the city of San Diego, the massive renovation includes:

A split-level four-car garage with a “car lift” to transport vehicles between floors

A 3,600-square-foot underground living space

An outdoor shower

A “water feature” next to the home’s existing outdoor lap pool “that drew the attention of San Diego officials because of questions about where the water would drain.”

Epstein reports that the Romneys have also obtained a personal lobbyist, San Diego attorney Matthew A. Peterson, to push the renovation plans through the city’s approval process. San Diego officials told Politico that it is not unusual for homeowners to hire lobbyists for big projects.

Romney has said that the family will not begin the remodel until after the 2012 election, but the permitting and approval process can take several years, particularly for homes along the Pacific Coast. In the meantime, the Romneys are making do with the smaller beach house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.