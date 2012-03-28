In The Middle Of The Election, Mitt Romney Is Planning To SERIOUSLY Trick Out His $12 Million Beach House

Grace Wyler
mitt romney beach mansion

Republican presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney is back and his $200 million+ fortune are back in the news today, this time amid reports that the candidate plans to add a “car elevator” to his beachfront mansion in La Jolla, Calif. 

Politico’s Reid Epstein reports that the elevator is included in plans for renovating the Romneys’ $12 million beach house. All told, the remodel will quadruple the size of the 3,000-square-foot Spanish mansion. 

According to Epstein, who obtained 2008 schematic plans filed with the city of San Diego, the massive renovation includes:

  • A split-level four-car garage with a “car lift” to transport vehicles between floors 
  • A 3,600-square-foot underground living space 
  • An outdoor shower 
  • A “water feature” next to the home’s existing outdoor lap pool “that drew the attention of San Diego officials because of questions about where the water would drain.”

Epstein reports that the Romneys have also obtained a personal lobbyist, San Diego attorney Matthew A. Peterson, to push the renovation plans through the city’s approval process. San Diego officials told Politico that it is not unusual for homeowners to hire lobbyists for big projects. 

Romney has said that the family will not begin the remodel until after the 2012 election, but the permitting and approval process can take several years, particularly for homes along the Pacific Coast. In the meantime, the Romneys are making do with the smaller beach house. 

Romney's house has a prime beachfront location — it's one of only about 35 in La Jolla.

Source: Dream Homes

With this giant piece of beachfront property, the Romneys have more than enough room to expand.

Source: Dream Homes

The ocean-facing living room is big and airy — not big enough for the Romneys though.

Source: Dream Homes

The classic California island kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops.

Source: Dream Homes

The formal dining room has excellent views, but clearly not enough chairs for all 28 Romneys.

Source: Dream Homes

The private beach-and-poolside deck wouldn't be a bad place to spend the day.

Source: Zillow

The master bedroom has built-in shelves and direct access to the deck.

Source: Zillow

The master bathroom leads out onto the private garden...

Source: Zillow

And this secluded lap pool.

Source: Zillow

You can see why the Romneys are keeping the original pool and spa.

Source: Dream Homes

Now here's the house Romney's fellow Republican Judd Gregg wants to get rid of.

Check out the New Hampshire mansion former U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg is trying to sell for $4.9 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.